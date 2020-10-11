Posted on by

City of Sidney Bicentennial tree planted

Shelby County Commissioners Tony Bornhorst, Julie Ehemann and Bob Guillozet throw some mulch on the tree.

Sidney Mayor and Co-Chair of the City of Sidney Bicentennial Committee Mike Barhorst, center, recognizes the contributions of, left to right, City of Sidney Bicentennial Tree Board member Rick Steenrod, Co-Chair Michael Jannides, board member Anne Sharp and board member Ann Asher, all of Sidney. The City of Sidney Bicentennial Tree Board members were gathered for a ceremony marking the planting of Sidney’s Bicentennial tree on the southeast corner of the courtsquare on Saturday, Oct. 10. The tree planted was a red oak.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

