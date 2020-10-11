City of Sidney Bicentennial tree planted

Sidney Mayor and Co-Chair of the City of Sidney Bicentennial Committee Mike Barhorst, center, recognizes the contributions of, left to right, City of Sidney Bicentennial Tree Board member Rick Steenrod, Co-Chair Michael Jannides, board member Anne Sharp and board member Ann Asher, all of Sidney. The City of Sidney Bicentennial Tree Board members were gathered for a ceremony marking the planting of Sidney’s Bicentennial tree on the southeast corner of the courtsquare on Saturday, Oct. 10. The tree planted was a red oak.

Shelby County Commissioners Tony Bornhorst, Julie Ehemann and Bob Guillozet throw some mulch on the tree.

Shelby County Commissioners Tony Bornhorst, Julie Ehemann and Bob Guillozet throw some mulch on the tree.

