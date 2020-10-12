Stokes Chapter receives Chapter Excellence Award

PORT JEFFERSON — Stokes Chapter No. 543, of Port Jefferson, received a Chapter Excellence Award on Sept. 26 at the statewide meeting of the Grand Chapter of Ohio, Order of the Eastern Stars.

The Chapter Excellence Award recognizes chapter activities in the area of charity, community service, chapter social events, performance of chapter officers and communications. Special recognition was given for outreach activities to chapter members and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stokes Chapter was one of 55 Ohio Eastern Star Chapters recognized as part of the organization’s “Chapter Excellence” awards program and one of just 17 to receive the silver Chapter Excellence Award. There are nearly 200 Eastern Star Chapters in Ohio. Award winners are selected by state officers and committee members of the Grand Chapter, who reviews reports submitted by the chapters.

It is the seventh year Stokes Chapter has received statewide recognition for this program.

The awards were announced by Worthy Grand Matron Margi Wheeler, of Gallipolis, and Worther Grand Patron Charles Merckle, of New Matamoras.