Grand jury indicts 18

SIDNEY – Involuntary manslaughter, gross sexual imposition and kidnapping were among charges issued by the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday, Oct. 8.

In all, 18 people were indicted and face arraignment on Oct. 26 in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Chayce A. Roberts, 25, at large, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors allege Roberts sold Fentanyl and other drugs to an adult female that led to her overdose death on June 22.

Authorities also believe Roberts removed a bag with drug paraphernalia and keys so police would not find them.

He remains incarcerated on a $50,000 bond at the Shelby County Jail.

Daniel L. Murphy, 40, at large, is accused of sexual misconduct with two children under the age of 13, according to online court records.

Authorities alleged the incidents occurred from between May 2018 through May 2019.

He is facing two counts of gross sexual imposition, both third-degree felonies, and two counts of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Murphy is accused of restraining the liberty of male and female victims and sexually molesting them. The indictment includes specifications to the kidnapping charges noting they were allegedly committed with sexual motivation.

Zachary Kingery Mash, 18, faces several charges in connection with a break-in at Epic Vapes, 1588 Michigan St., on Oct. 3.

He is charged with breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, contributing to the unruliness of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Prosecutor claim Mash brought juveniles with him during the break-in and ran from officers during his arrest.

Two men were charged with stealing merchandise from Menard’s in Sidney.

Draven S. Perkins, 25, and Taylor C, Miller, 23, both at large, were each charged with two counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies. On July 10 and Aug. 25, each took material valued at more than $1,000.

Two Detroit men were indicted for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, following an incident on May 6.

Estin Baldwin, 20, and Edrick Baldwin, 18, allegedly took possession of a 2016 Hyundai motor vehicle.

Two other men were indicted on various charges following their arrest on Sept. 19. Both, Raul Vega Jr., 18, of Dayton, and Keonte Hardy, 21, of Cincinnati, were charged with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, two counts of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Online reports indicate the pair received a stolen 2019 Nissan vehicle, license plate and revolver. Both men have previous weapons-related convictions.

Prosecutors are asking that $1,293 in cash be forfeited.

Other indictments include:

• Courtney A. O’Leary, 34, Sidney, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree team.

• Jacob Martin, 27, at large, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, vandalism and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Albert Taylor, 46, Sidney, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Aaron Christopher Case, 23, at large, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Courtney M. Ackley, 34, Sidney, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

• Keith J. Lehman, 44, Sidney, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Layla Danielle Bingham, 26, Sidney, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Jesse Railsback, 38, Greenville, Ohio, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

• Josh R. McMasters, 43, Sidney, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Charges include involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.