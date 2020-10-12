Police log

MONDAY

-8:13 a.m.: contempt. Alberto Alexander Campos Sanchez, 46, of Wapakoneta, was served a warrant.

-5:35 a.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

SUNDAY

-6:45 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated and of an alleged domestic violence incident.

-7:01 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Craftsman lawnmower, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Hazelnut Lane.

-5:43 p.m.: theft. The theft of $1,500 in cash and a Galaxy tablet, valued at $300, was reported stolen from a property in the 400 block of Michigan Street.

-4:32 p.m.: theft — without consent. A check, in the amount of $520, was reported stolen at Cathcart & Company Painting & Restoration on South Ohio Avenue. The check was recovered.

-1:26 p.m.: theft. The theft of a bicycle, valued at $300, was reported stolen in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:06 p.m.: warrant. Nigel Anthony Allen, 33, at large, was arrested on a felony warrant.

SATURDAY

-10:05 p.m.: warrant. Bruce Davis, 39, of Dayton, was served to summons on a Montgomery County warrant.

-8:15 p.m.: assault. John Nicholas Vhahos, 41, of Huber Heights, was arrested on assault charges.

-4:16 p.m.: assault. Shirley G. McDougle, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-12:38 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window screen, valued at $50, was reported damaged at a property in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-1:17 a.m.: driving under the influence. Kevin Edward Dowty, 33, of Piqua, was arrested on OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI charges.

-12:43 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at a residence in the 1100 block of Apple Blossom Lane.

FRIDAY

-5:42 p.m.: theft. A dark gray and orange BMX bike, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Brierwood Trail.

-3:19 p.m.: theft — without consent. A total of 86 doses of the medication Clonazepam was reported stolen at the Days Inn on Folkerth Avenue.

-3:01 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at a property in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-1:20 p.m.: assault. Joshua N. Fleming, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-12:55 p.m.: warrant. Miranda Joy Varney, 25, of West Mansfield, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-11:53 a.m.: assault. Jennifer E. Kelly, 34, of Sidney, was served a summons for assault charges.

-11:45 a.m.: theft. The theft of six Trump signs was reported stolen at property in the 700 block of North Vandemark Road.

THURSDAY

-9:24 p.m.: theft. The theft of a wallet was reported stolen at North Main Avenue at East Poplar Street.

Crashes

Krieg Allen Garrison, 54, of Apple Valley, California, was cited with rules for driving in marked lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at noon.

Garrison was traveling northbound on East North Street when he attempted to change lanes from the right lane into the left lane and struck the northbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Jody L. Moon, 58, of Sidney.

• Alan Krahulek, 55, of Sidney, was cited with a traffic violation at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at noon.

Krahulek had stopped at the stop sign on Parkwood Street at Broadway Avenue when he pulled forward, didn’t see and struck the northbound vehicle on Parkwood Street that was turning left onto Broadway Avenue that was driven by Michael Beremand, 27, of Vandalia.

• Brandon J. Houck, 39, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:33 a.m.

Houck was traveling westbound on Grant Street when his vehicle hit a mirror on a parked vehicle in the 300 block of Grant Street that is owned by Stephen T. Boroff, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:11 to 9:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-6:10 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-2:04 to 11:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-4:31 a.m. to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

FRIDAY

-10:01 to 11:55 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-.:36 to 10:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls; one was a mutual aid call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

