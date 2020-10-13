125 Years

October 13, 1895

The old Patrick hotel building at Dawson was entirely destroyed by fire yesterday morning. The fire caught from a defective flue. The building was owned by Mrs. Ross Butt and was occupied by Henry Stump, who lost most all of his household goods.

——-

The telegraph pole, standing where the Big Four telegraph wires cross the C.H. & D. wires, was blown over by the wind last night and the two sets of wires came in contact with each other and caused considerable trouble. The C.H. & D. had only partial communication with its stations below Sidney and the Big Four had the same trouble with its stations west of Sidney.

——-

E. K. Young’s cash grocery today received a shipment of 1,000 pounds of Swiss cheese, 1,000 pounds of Limburger cheese, and 1,000 pounds of New York cream cheese.

100 Years

October 13, 1920

Judge Barnes in common pleas court this morning took official notice in the matter of the escape of Clyde Johnston, indicated on a charge of steeling an automobile, which brought forth criticism by the grand jury of the management of the jail. It was noted that Johnston was trusty when he disappeared. The judge appointed a committee of lawyers to investigate, composed of S.L. Wicoff, David Oldham, D.F. Mills, Royan Hess, and Prosecuting Attorney Marshall.

——-

Misses Minnie Hennessey, Katherine Amos and Margaret Duncan spent yesterday in Columbus attending a meeting of Democratic women of the state held at the Southern Hotel. They were guests of Mrs. Cox at tea at the governor’s mansion.

75 Years

October 13, 1945

Shelby county may soon have a soil conservation program and a government-paid full-time soil conservationist to work with the local board of directors, it was announced today, following the filing of a petition with the state soil conservation committee in Columbus. Participation in the program will be entirely voluntary, R.W. Munger, county extension agent, pointed out.

——-

The report of the auditing committee of the war and community chest released today, showed that the 1945 campaign had creaked across the half-way mark as the first week of the campaign closed. The total reported for all teams was $21,995 against a goal of $42,125.

——-

Purchase of the S.M. Barker IGA store at 215 Pomeroy avenue by Sheridan Flanagan was announced by the two men today. Flanagan took over the operation today.

50 Years

October 13, 1970

A Shelby county drum and baton corps took first place in the competition among 16 corps taking part during the Tipp City Mum Festival, Saturday.

Tam-etts received the top rating in the drum and baton category, with St. Mary Lakettes finishing second.

——-

Sidney realtor Fred Steinke Sr. has been appointed a member of the Shelby County Children’s Services Board.

Steinke was named to the board for an indefinite period by Judge Lieudell Bauer of the county probate-juvenile court. Steinke replaces Judge Bauer on the board.

25 Years

October 13, 1995

Dorothy Love Retirement Community Director Dan O’Connor and Star Bank President Scott Hinsch were among the baseball enthusiast to participate in the recent Legends of Baseball camp at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

——-

A relaxed evening with Matt Bogart in concert – A Lehman High School graduate, currently touring with “Miss Saigon,” performs a selection of Broadway songs at the Cameo Theatre, corner of South and West street in Sidney on Monday, October 16, at 7:30 p.m.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

