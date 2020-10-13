United Way’s POWER continues to change lives

SIDNEY — POWER, the Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative group, continues to fulfill its mission to make a positive impact in the live of children and families in Shelby County. Established in 2013 with just 23 Charter members they have now grown to 108 members who are standing up and taking action to address the needs of children and their families in our community.

POWER members have the opportunity to volunteer, attend events, or simply make a financial contribution. Through the EmPOWERed program POWER is placing professionals into kindergarten classrooms as tutors.

Since 2014, POWER has allocated over $74,000 back into the community through fundraisers and membership dues.

POWER accepted applications for annual grants up to $2,000 in July of this year. The grant monies are earmarked for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission to help provide programs and assistance to initiatives that benefit children and families in Shelby County.

Eighteen POWER Grants were allocated totaling $21,500 to 501c3 agencies or government entities:

• OSU Extension of Shelby County – mobile classroom for educational programs

• Sidney High School Multiple Disabilities Classroom – new washer and dryer

• Elizabeth’s New Life Center – Healthy from the Start program

• Botkins High School English Department – Graide Network to increase writing skills

• Upper Valley Career Center – professional mental health counseling for Shelby County students

• Shelby County Libraries – Imagination Library

• Sidney City Schools Latchkey Program – healthy snacks and crafts

• Sidney Cooperative Nursery School – safety items for Covid-19 compliance

• Northwood Third-Grade – Re-Write electronic writing tables for math/science

• Whittier Early Childhood Center – academic materials for 10 classrooms

• Whittier Early Childhood Center – “Speech & Fine Motor To Go” kits

• Shelby County Workforce Partnership – Career Coach programming expenses

• Wilson Health Foundation – HALO sleep sacks

• Big Brothers Big Sisters – SEL curriculum & supplies for Big Buddies program

• Emerson Primary School – updates to school library

• Holy Angels Catholic School – before & after school daycare program supplies

• Midwest Regional Educational Service Center – Chromebooks for multiple disabilities students

• Fairlawn Local Schools – after school activities

Anyone interested in joining POWER may contact Amy at the Shelby County United Way office at 937-492-2101, email Amy at awest@shelbycountyunitedway.org, or www.Power4Women.org/JoinUs Additional information on POWER, and the impact they are having in the community can be found on the website at Power4Women.org.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. The Shelby County United Way is highly rated from Charity Navigator. Through the Second week, the campaign totals are $243,582. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed P.O. Box 751, Sidney.