Community calendar

THURSDAY, OCT. 15
• The Writer’s Club meeting at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• The Nar-Anon at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• State of the Heart Care will host a Virtual Grief Connection Group from 3 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. For more information or to register, visit stateoftheheartcare.org or call 800-417-7535.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
MONDAY, OCT. 19
• GriefShare meetings have been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19. For more information contact Rose Meyer at 937-295-2891 or Bobby Bender at 937-295-3449.
• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
• Sit ‘N Stitch at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.