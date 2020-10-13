CARES Act funds given to 11 businesses

NEW BREMEN – Village Administrator Chris Dicke has set a date for leaving her position following the New Bremen Council’s Monday night meeting. Also, over $50,000 in CARES Act small business grants were awarded to New Bremen businesses.

Dicke will be leaving her position sometime in the first half of December 2020. She served in the village since May 2016.

Mayor Bob Parker said that they expect to post the position this week with the deadline for applications at the end of October. Interviews are expected to be done in November.

In other news, council approved awarding 11 New Bremen businesses a total of $50,200 in CARES Act Small Business grants. Those businesses and the grant amounts were Uptick Learning for $4,200, Topsy Turvy Toys for $5,000, The Cornerstone Shop for $4,500, Sprout Digital for $3,000, Speedway Lanes for $5,000, New Bremen Massage Clinic for $5,000, New Bremen Eye Care for $4,500, New Bremen Coffee Co. for $4,500, KW Hair Loft for $5,000, Hog Wild LLC for $4,500, and the American Legion Post 241 for $5,000.

In her report to Council, Dicke said that the YMCA will hold a Trick or Trunk event right before the Oct. 25 trick or treat hours.

She said it is expected that paving the intersections of the two new traffic lights on Main Street will be done soon. Also, the new waste water and water treatment electric control panels were on their way.

In his mayor’s report, Parker congratulated council member Jessica Lomakin on the recent birth of her baby girl. He also recognized the retirement of Chris McKinnen from the police force. He also thanked the retiring Minster Councilman Rick Schwartz for his help in coordinating a variety of cooperative projects with New Bremen.

Council approved by emergency an ordinance accepting the Kuenning Tract Lot Split and Replat.

They also approved a second reading of a resolution allowing the village administration to sell a 2015 Ford Expedition and a 2015 F250 pickup no longer needed by the village.

Council then adjourned into executive session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.