Traffic stop nets 50 lbs. of marijuana, arrest

SIDNEY — Over 50 pounds of marijuana was seized, resulting in the arrest of a Cincinnati man, by Sidney Police during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 Monday evening.

James Marshal Behanan, 32, was arrested on drug trafficking charges, a second-degree felony, according to Sidney Police Sgt. Tim Kennedy.

On Oct. 12, 2020, at 5:04 p.m., Sidney Police Officer Jim Jennings made traffic stop of a vehicle, driven by Behanan, around mile marker 90 on I-75 south. During his approach to the vehicle, Jennings smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jennings conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located three large trash bags full of marijuana in the rear trunk. Behanan admitted to Jennings the trash bags contained over 50 pounds of marijuana.

Behanan was taken to and is currently incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Behanan’s bail is set at $15,090.