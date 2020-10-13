Kettlersville cancels trick-or-treat night

KETTLERSVILLE – Kettlersville’s trick-or-treat night has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kettlersville Village Council decided during its Oct. 6 meeting.

In other news, the candidate for the village’s fiscal officer position has asked that her name be withdrawn. Mayor Eric Kaminsky will contact another individual who submitted a resume for the position, which will be open as of Jan. 1, 2021. The current fiscal officer, Linda Miller, will retire as of Dec. 31.

The matter of a resident with chickens has been referred to the village attorney, and documents requested by the resident’s attorney have been provided. No further information was available at the time of the meeting.

At another resident’s property, dangerous tree limbs have been removed.

A tarp to cover the side of the park shelter house roof that was damaged during a windstorm this summer will be obtained and the damaged portion of the roof covered until repairs can be made.

Green house number signs are still being prepared using a list provided to the Van Buren Fire Department by the mayor. Kaminsky will be notified when signs are ready.

Council heard a presentation about village insurance by a representative of Public Entities Pool of Ohio. Council members received a proposal to review and action to be taken at the November meeting.