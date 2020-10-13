Police log

MONDAY

-9:59 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window pane on a property in the 800 block of East Court Street was reported broken. The damage is set at $50.

-4:03 p.m.: theft. The theft of Sears 60-gallon air compressor, valued at $600, along with miscellaneous attachments for the compressor, valued at $110, were reported stolen in the 1400 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-3:14 p.m.: criminal damaging. A truck tire, valued at $100, on a black Toyota truck was reported cut in the 400 block of Shie Avenue.

-1:38 p.m.: warrant. Natasha Seitz, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

-11:55 a.m.: theft — without consent. The report of a “dine-and-dash” incident, of which two entrees at Perkins Restaurant on Michigan Street, valued at $36.41, were not paid for, is being investigated.

-10:50 a.m.: unlawful restraint. Joseph B. Robinson, 65, of Sidney, was arrested on unlawful restraint charges.

-9:15 a.m.: criminal damaging. An electric sign, valued at $100, was reported damaged at McDonald’s on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:08 to 11:27 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-10:45 a.m. to 10:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls; one was a mutual aid call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

