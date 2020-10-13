County records 27 new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Tuesday morning on its Facebook page. This is the first report since Friday as the health department’s office was closed Monday for Columbus Day.

The cases involve two boys in the 10-19 age group, four women and three men in their 20s, two women and two men in their 30s, one woman and one man in their 40s, three women and one man in their 50s, four men in their 60s, two men in their 7os, and one woman and one man in their 80s. The county has reported 787 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The county has 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a a woman in their 100s.

As of Tuesday, 638 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 125 have not recovered. Currently, seven Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19, which includes one newly hospitalized individual.

Of those who have tested positive, 12% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 453 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 78 cases, Botkins (45306) 25 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 62 cases, Houston (45333) 22 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 28 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) two cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 24 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases and Russia (45363) 58 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 853 total cases in the county with 712 confirmed and 141 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 69. There are 228 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

A total of 505 women have tested positive while 348 men have tested positive.

There are 599 people who have recovered and nine who are presumed recovered. There have been 14 deaths and three non-COVID deaths, which refers to when a positive case passes away but due to unrelated COVID-19 causes. Information is confirmed through a death certificate.

The new cases include a probable 72-year-old woman, probable 75-year-old man, probable 40-year-old woman, probable 57-year-old woman, probable 59-year-old man, 61-year-old man, 36-year-old man, 65-year-old man, 59-year-old man, probable 76-year-old man, 76-year-old year old man who is hospitalized, 23-year-old woman, probable 3-year-old girl, probable 57-year-old woman, 42-year-old woman, 19-year-old man, 58-year-old man, 68-year-old woman who is hospitalized, 54-year-old woman, 52-year-old man, 66-year-old man, 58-year-old man, probable 53-year-old woman, probable 76-year-old woman, probable 32-year-old woman, probable 65-year-old woman, 65-year-old woman, 70-year-old woman, 54-year-old man, 41-year-old woman, 21-year-old man, 26-year-old woman, 28-year-old woman, 71-year-old woman, 41-year-old man, probable 55-year-old man, 92-year-old man, 71-year-old woman, 61-year-old woman, 88-year-old man, 89-year-old woman, 53-year-old woman, 85-year-old woman, 96-year-old woman, 72-year-old man who is hospitalized, 58-year-old woman, 16-year-old boy, 69-year-old man who is hospitalized, 45-year-old woman and a 96-year-old woman. Unless otherwise noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 17 people in the 0-10 age range, 81 in the 10-20 age range, 107 in the 20-30 age range, 125 in the 30-40 age range, 104 in the 40-50 age range, 154 in the 50-60 age range, 107 in the 60-70 age range, 75 in the 70-80 age range, 58 in the 80-90 age range, 23 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 301 cases in St. Marys, 261 cases in Wapakoneta, 98 cases in Minster, 94 cases in New Bremen, 40 cases in Cridersville, 26 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 19 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two cases in Lakeview, two in St. Johns, one case in Buckland and one case in Spencerville.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,792 positive cases, including 18 new cases. Miami County has had 164 total hospitalizations, including five new hospitalizations, and 56 deaths. There are 1,380 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 1,017 positive cases, including 32 new cases from the weekend and Monday. There have been 89 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 828 people have recovered, and there are 134 active cases. There have been 48 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

“Our continued sympathies go to all the families. Please continue to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines,” health officials wrote on the health department’s Facebook page.

The Logan County Health District reported 362 cases. A total of 307 people have recovered, and there are 51 active cases. There are three current hospitalizations, and there have been four county deaths.

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 171,626 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 16,565 have been hospitalized with 3,447 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,017 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 144,903 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.