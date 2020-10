A car and a Ford F-150 pickup collided at the intersection of Stoker Road and State Route 66 at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The crash was reported as an injury accident. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

