Chase ends in crash

A Chevy Blazer SUV being chased by police crashed into a parked car and than into a house located at the intersection of East Avenue and Washington Street around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The driver of the SUV was taken away by ambulance. The Sidney Police are investigating the crash.
A parked car that was hit by the SUV.
