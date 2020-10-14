125 Years

October 14, 1895

The plans for the new United Brethren church, which will be erected on the lot on the corner of West avenue and Beech street, have been drawn. The church is to be a frame building. On account of the lack of funds, only the chapel branch of the building will be erected for the present. Work of digging the basement was begun this morning.

——-

The natural gas will be turned off in Sidney tomorrow from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m., in order to fix a break in the line about two miles west of Sidney.

100 Years

October 14, 1920

An immense crowd greeted Governor Cox, Democratic candidate for the presidency, on his visit to Sidney this afternoon. He arrived in the city over the B. & O. railroad shortly after 2 o’clock and was immediately escorted by automobile to the east side of the court house where he was introduced by D.F. Mills.

——-

An airplane from Richmond alighted at the fairgrounds last evening for the night. This morning it was flown over the city in a marvelous exhibition of flying, including nose dives, tail spins, etc. One of the cushions fell from the plane on the roof of the Knupp Auto Repair shop. Flights will be made tomorrow from the Brandewie field at $10 per trip.

——-

Formal opening of the Campbell Furniture Co.’s new store in the Princehouse building at the southeast corner of the square will be held tomorrow and Saturday. The store has been moved from the Piper building, where quarters were restricted. The three floors and basement of the building are being used for display purposes.

75 Years

October 14, 1945

The superintendents and principals of the Shelby county schools – in their October meeting – reported to Dr. C.E. McCorkle, superintendent, that a number of returning soldiers who had not completed their high school work prior to induction in the armed forces were conferring with them about high school credit for educational work in the army and about high school graduation.

——-

Members of the campaign committee of the Shelby County War and Community Chest were busy today laying plans for winding the campaign up during this, the last week of the drive. Reports over the weekend showed that the drive had moved past the 60 per cent mark.

——-

Operation of the E. and C. Grocery, South Highland avenue, has been taken over by Sam Love from Mr. and Mrs. Charles Daughterty and was jointly announced today. The store will continue under the same name for the present.

50 Years

October 14, 1970

A 62-acre Perry township farm which was willed to the Shelby County Children’s Home will be sold, county commissioners announced.

The farm was willed to the county by the late Cordelia Kerns. The bequest took effect last year after the death of Daisy Littleton to whom the property was left during her lifetime. The farm is located on the south side of DeWeese road, midway between Pasco-Montra and Johnston-Slagle roads.

——-

One of seven coeds vying for the honor of homecoming queen at Georgetown University, Kentucky, is Miss Carol Ash, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Ash, 1167 Fairmont avenue, Sidney. Miss Ash, a sophomore at Georgetown, is a graduate of Sidney Senior High School.

25 Years

October 14, 1995

City Manager William Barlow will leave Sidney at the end of this year to become city manager o the Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows, Ill., he said Friday.

Barlow said he has submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 31. His appointment in Rolling Meadows takes effect Jan. 1. Barlow, 38, has been city manager here nearly five years.

——-

The movie Free Willy 2 is coming to the Sidney Theatre on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m.

Tickets will be available to Downtown Retail and Business Association member businesses starting Wednesday. The movie is free but people must have a ticket to attend. Parents are welcome but must have tickets also.

Last year’s Halloween movie was so popular that the DRBA ran out of tickets. An even greater demand is anticipated.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org