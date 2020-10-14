Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Diamond Drive on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

TUESDAY

-11:47 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a prowlers report at a residence in the 21800 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:05 p.m.: prowlers. Fort Loramie Township responded to a prowlers report at a trailer in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Crashes

Larkin Jay Ressler, 19, of Arcanum, was cited with failure to yield at stop or yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:02 p.m.

Ressler was traveling northbound on state Route 48, stopped at the stop sign and told deputies he looked both ways but did not see the northbound vehicle on state Route 66, so he proceeded through the intersection and into the path of the other vehicle on state Route 66, driven by Victoria Lynn Werts, 54, of Minster, causing Werts to hit his vehicle. Both vehicles came to a stop in the northwest corner of the intersection.

Werts was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

Houston Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Werts’ 2018 grey Chevrolet Equinox was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.

• Nicole R. DeNeff, 28, of Bellefontaine, was cited with after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

DeNeff was stopped at the red light facing the north as she was leaving Honda of American on Meranda Road when she thought the vehicle in front of her was proceeding forward to turn onto Meranda Road and hit it in the rear.

The other vehicle was driven by Brandon J. Bleinnger, 32, of Sidney.

• Alexander Douglas Cramer, 19, of Buckland, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:11 p.m.

Cramer was traveling eastbound in the 13000 block of Meranda Road when he hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him, driven by Natalie L. Monnin, 36, of Sidney, which caused a collision with Monnin’s vehicle with the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Jesse A. Braun, 39, of Wapakoneta.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:31 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 1500 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-12:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 19200 Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-10:46 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 98 at Interstate 75 south on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

A grey Chevrolet Equinox and a red Ford F-150 pickup collided at the intersection of state route 48 and state Route 66 at 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The driver of the truck, Larkin Jay Ressler, 19, of Arcanum, was cited with failure to yield at stop or yield sign.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

