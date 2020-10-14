Police log

TUESDAY

-6:17 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after police investigated a report of domestic violence.

-1:19 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police are investigating a criminal mischief report in which soda pop was allegedly poured inside of and on top of a bronze 1198 Buick in the parking lot of Walmart on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:31 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas leak.

-10:41 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to the responded to a fire alarm.

-8:58 to 9:56 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-4:26 to 11:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-1:35 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.