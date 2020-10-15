125 Years

October 15, 1895

An action brought in court by the Loramie township trustees against Herbert Adams to condemn one acre of land for cemetery purposes, adjoining the township cemetery in Loramie township, has been compromised to the satisfaction of the parties and dismissed.

A fight took place at Loramies one evening this week between a sport from St. Marys and one from Loramies. It resulted in the St. Marys man having a part of his nose bitten off and the Loramie sport having a finger badly bitten. No arrests were made.

Ed Gump, of this county, a guard in the Ohio penitentiary at Columbus, was seriously injured by being stabbed by a convict last night. The man is serving a life sentence for murder, having been sent up from Columbiana county in 1890. He is considered the most vicious prisoner in the penitentiary.

100 Years

October 15, 1920

Members of city council at their meeting last night authorized the preparation of legislation for the installation of sidewalk and steps at the Keplinger hill. The action was taken after the service director submitted a cost estimate of $200. Members also approved an ordinance requiring the Western Ohio to put lights above its railway tracks at certain points in the city.

Farmers in Shelby county will be asked to enroll in the county Farm Bureau during a campaign for membership to start Oct. 25. This will mean reorganization of the bureau from the present basis to 510 a year for three years. A dozen solicitors from other Ohio counties will be sent into the county for the campaign.

A straw vote taken at Burns pool room this afternoon while the ball scores were being received showed Cox with 20 votes, and Harding four.

75 Years

October 15, 1945

The American Legion rooms will be open daily from 3 to 11 p.m., according to Ralph Harmony, commander of the local post. A custodian has been put in charge and canteen service will be available to members and guests.

Holiday gift packages mailed at the Sidney post office the last few days to members of the armed services overseas will be returned to the sender if for any reason they cannot be delivered to the addresses, Postmaster William Swonger assured residents today.

Informal announcement of the moving of the Sears Order Office from West Poplar street to 121 South Ohio avenue, former gas office location, was being made today by Edith Pickles, local store manager. Remodeling of the new location is now in process and it is hoped the formal opening can be held Oct. 20.

50 Years

October 15, 1970

In recognition of outstanding service to children and youth of Shelby County, Sidney Post 217 of the American Legion has been cited by the National organization of the Legion, Post commander Robert Locker announced today.

Child welfare is one of the American Legion’s basic programs, Commander Locker explained, “And we’re proud that our efforts have been honored with this citation from the national organization.”

Sidney Kiwanis Club president’s gavel changed hands at their meeting Wednesday noon in Burk’s Banquet House when Robert Westerbeck was installed to replace James Brentlinger.

Other officers installed by past District Governor Leroy Bishop, were Lloyd Lutz, first vice president; Herbert McVicker, second vice president; Robert Peters, secretary, for the past 10 years, and Tom Seving, treasurer. The installation marked the beginning of the 50th year for the club in Sidney.

CINCINNATI – “We have a certain amount of pride on this ball club,” said Boog Powell, “and we’re going to win the World Series this year to make up for last year.”

Powell clouted a 400-foot-plus home run into the centerfield seats Sunday and batted in another run in a five-run fifth inning as the Orioles defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 for their second consecutive World Series win.

25 Years

October 15, 1995

Former Sidney resident Jose I. Casiano, Jr. recently was promoted to Lieutenant in the United States Navy. Casiano, 28, is assigned to the USS Saipan. Casiano is now the hazardous material control officer where he manages the procurement, handling and proper disposal of all hazards material throughout the ship.

Casiano and his wife, the former Carolyn Santo, are assigned to Norfolk, VA., until early next year.

HOUSTON – The Houston Grange will host a social day at the Grange Hall on Sunday featuring games, entertainment and food. All Houston Grangers and any community members who have helped with various fund-raising projects during the year are invited to attend.

——-

CELINA – About 100 workers scheduled to be laid off in December at the Huffy Bicycle plant in Celina will keep their jobs longer as the company has received additional orders.

In addition to those 100 workers, another 100 to 125 people currently laid off will return to their jobs for about a month to help fill the order. The recall should occur later this month.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

