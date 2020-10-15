Botkins Board of Education accepts donations

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education accepted more than $4,000 in donations during its Oct. 14 meeting.

The board accepted a donation of $2,562.12 received from the ABC’s to be used for Scholastics, a donation of $1,200 received anonymously to the Cross Country Fund, a donation of $500 received from the Wiseman family to be used for the Wiseman Family Scholarship and a donation of $81.50 received from Zoetis Industry Support Program for the Botkins FFA.

In other news, the board hired Stacy Braun as junior high girls basketball coach and Heather Buehler, Karinne Lotz and Becky Walters as after-school tutors per salary schedule for the 2020-21 school year.

It hired Nathan Arling, Jonathon Berning, Shennon Boyer, Victoria Neer, Jennifer Paulus, Glenn Petty, Claire Pusey, Thomas Wisener and Kaylie Yinger as substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year at a rate of $90 per day.

The board also approved all activity accounts for the Botkins Local School District for the 2020-21 school year, and approved the treasurer’s report by fund, general fund activity, the investment report and cash balance report as presented.