Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: abusing harmful intoxicants. Christopher Neal Jones, 28, of Piqua, was arrested on abusing harmful intoxicants charges.

-11:02 a.m.: theft. The theft of a key to a Lexus, valued at $100, a house key, a Roku fire stick, valued at $50, and a Bluetooth speaker, valued at $50, were reported taken from a residence in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue without permission.

-8:07 a.m.: contempt. Joseph M. Lightowler, 19, of Troy, was served a contempt warrant.

Crashes

Charges have yet to be filed after a pursuit with Sidney Police Tuesday night that ended with a crash at 9:50 p.m.

Michael Ceyler, 58, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed through an alley leading to East Avenue. According to the crash report, Ceyler’s vehicle came out of the alley onto East Avenue and hit a legally parked vehicle in the 600 block of East Avenue. He then hit the house at 324 Washington St. before coming to a stop.

The other vehicle is owned by Robert Shoe, of Sidney.

Ceyler was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:13 to 8:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-1:36 to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

