Bridge dedication on Saturday, Oct. 17

A great blue heron hangs out in Amos Lake next to the 1879 Zenas King Bridge at Tawawa Park on Thursday, Oct. 15. A dedication ceremony for the bridge will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m.. The bridge’s former owner Tim Hemmelgarn will be one of the speakers.

A great blue heron hangs out in Amos Lake next to the 1879 Zenas King Bridge at Tawawa Park on Thursday, Oct. 15. A dedication ceremony for the bridge will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m.. The bridge’s former owner Tim Hemmelgarn will be one of the speakers. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN101620BridgeBird.jpg A great blue heron hangs out in Amos Lake next to the 1879 Zenas King Bridge at Tawawa Park on Thursday, Oct. 15. A dedication ceremony for the bridge will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m.. The bridge’s former owner Tim Hemmelgarn will be one of the speakers. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News