City Council hears street levy progress

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council heard an update on the street levy’s progress during its Monday evening hybrid-style teleconference meeting.

Information on the 0.15 percent earned income tax street levy was presented by Public Works Director Jon Crusey. The previous 0.25% street levy expired Dec. 31, 2019, and the 0.15% street levy became effective Jan. 1, 2020. The new street levy expires Dec. 31, 2024.

Collected funds may only used for streets, alleys, curbs and gutter construction, which began in 2015 after the first 0.25% levy was approved in the November 2014 election.

The first street projects were completed during the summer 2015. During his update, Crusey gave an overview of completed street projects accomplished over the last four years. He said the projected revenue from the 0.25% levy through 2019 was $12,658,775, with the actual amount received through 2019 at $12,643,474.

The presentation also included comparison maps, charts and an overview of projected projects to be completed in years 2020-2024.

A total of $16.5 million is needed over the next five years for streets’, bridge and traffic signal work, less the $6.4 million in anticipated grants. Crusey said $8.1 million in revenue is anticipated to be received through 2024, with an additional gas tax revenue of $2,356,243 for the street projects.

In other business, City Council was introduced to an ordinance to amend various sections of an ordinance regarding city-owned and non-residential sanitary sewers. The purpose for the change is to come in compliance with Ohio Environmental Protection Agency laws, regulations found in the Ohio Revised Code, the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) and the terms and conditions related to the implementation of the pre-treatment program found in the City’s National Pollutant Discharge System (NPDES).

Council also adopted the following four resolutions:

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into 2021 fire protection contracts and contracts for emergency ambulance service with various townships. The following townships will pay the following amounts: Clinton: EMS, $28,814, and fire, $39,530; Orange: EMS, $7,865, and fire, $10,921; Franklin: fire, $10,291; Washington, EMS, $1.

Except for Washington Township, the dollar values reflect a 3% increase over the 2020 contracts. In Washington Township, Sidney covers a section of Interstate 75 that is less than a mile long. The only access to the section in Shelby County is from Sidney.

• To confirm the reappointment of Susan Shaffer to the Greater Downtown Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council, to expire Oct. 31, 2023. Shaffer was first appointed last year when it was first created.

• To reappoint Melissa Godwin and Joyce Goubeaux to the Citizens Peer Review Board, to expire Dec. 31, 2023. Godwin and Goubeaux have served on the Citizens Peer Review Board since November 2014.

• To reappoint James Lockwood to the Personnel Board of Appeals to a new three-year term, to expire Dec. 31, 2023. Lockwood has served on this board since 1991.

Also Monday at the end of the meeting, Cundiff confirmed the downtown DORA had a soft opening last Saturday in conjunction with Sidney Alive’s Chocolate Walk. He said it was successful and uneventful. He also said the results of the traffic monitoring study that was being conducted at the Sidney High School has been completed was to be shared and discussed with the schools’ superintendent.

Mayor Mike Barhorst reminded council members about Saturday’s dedication ceremony of the King Zenas Bridge at Tawawa park on Oct. 17, at 2:30 p.m.

Barhorst also said this year’s trick-or-treat in Sidney will be held on Oct. 31, during different hours — during the daylight this year — from 4 to 6 p.m. The goal is to help avoid kids bumping into each other and spreading COVID-19. He suggested residents to set out pre-packaged treats for trick-or-treaters, and those not handing candy out to keep their porch lights off and doors closed.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

