Shelby County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning on its Facebook page.

The new Shelby County cases involve a boy in the 10 to 19 age group, two women and one man in their 30s, two women and one man in their 40s, one man in his 50s, one woman and one man in their 60s, on man in his 70s and one man in his 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Thursday, 657 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 137 have not recovered. Currently, eight Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 465 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 80 cases, Botkins (45306) 27 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 63 cases, Houston (45333) 22 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 28 cases, New Bremen (45869) two cases, New Knoxville (45871) three cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 24 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 13 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases and Russia (45363) 59 cases.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,852 positive cases, including 33 new cases. Miami County has had 169 total hospitalizations and 56 deaths. There are 1,402 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported it has 1,059 positive cases, including 14 new cases reported Thursday. There have been 91 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. A total of 848 people have recovered, and there are 156 active cases. There have been 48 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

The Logan County Health District reported the county has 266 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 110 probable cases for a total of 376 cases. A total of 312 people have recovered while there are 60 active cases. Four people are currently hospitalized, and there have been four deaths in the county.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 175,843 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 16,824 have been hospitalized with 3,507 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,038 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 147,063 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 40. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.