125 Years

October 16, 1895

Nine companies engaged in the manufacture of wooded and iron poles and shafts for carriages and wagons, and having a capital of $750,000, have organized two central companies, to which will be sold the products of the factories at uniform prices and through which the trade will be supplied. Both companies will have offices in Cincinnati. A.F. Friedman, of Sidney, was elected vice president of the Commercial Shaft and Pole company, one of the new firms.

——-

The German Day executive committee of Shelby, Miami, Mercer, Darke, and Auglaize counties met yesterday at Piqua and changed the place of holding the annual German Day celebration next year from Richmond, Ind. to Celina. It is intention to keep the celebration within the five counties.

100 Years

October 16, 1920

Joe Kerrigan, the six-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Kerrigan, of North Ohio avenue, fell in the canal while playing with some of his playmates on the culvert near Ohio avenue. He was rescued by little Charles Voress.

——-

The Piggly Wiggley store, which was recently damaged by fire and water, has undergone a thorough renovating and now has the appearance of a new store. The store, which reopened today, has been completely restocked.

——-

A law requiring 18 inches of the voter’s legs to show beneath the curtain in the voting booth is on the statute books. Now that women have become voters, interpretation of the measure is giving election experts food for much thought. The law was passed to prevent two voters occupying a booth at the same time.

75 Years

October 16, 1945

A sharp answer to Mayor John Sexauer’s action in filing an initiative petition on the parking meter question was given today in a joint statement, signed by all seven members of council, stating their position in the matter and attacking certain allegations made by the mayor in his statement. The statement was prepared following an informal meeting of council members last evening during which the petition was examined.

——-

Ned Logan was elected vice president of the Iutis club in the regular meeting held last evening. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Cecil Watkins from the Position.

——-

Announcement of the association of his two sons with him in the gasoline service station was made today by E.E. Brunner as Franklin and Neil Brunner have returned from service overseas and received their honorable discharges.

——-

Between 300 and 400 women are expected in Sidney when the fifth annual convention of the Ohio Conference Women’s Society of Christian Service opens tomorrow for a two day session at the First Methodist Church.

50 Years

October 16, 1970

Russell Bunker, R.R. 2 Sidney, was presented the Kiwanis Layman of the Year award by Rev. Richard Ward at the Wednesday noon meeting of the local service club held at Burk’s Banquet House.

Rev. Ward said the award is made to the layman for “outstanding service to church and community. The recipient of the award is selected each year by the Kiwanis support of churches committee through nominations made by various local pastors.

——-

STOCKHOLM – The Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded jointly today to an American, British, and Swedish scientist for nerve research and mental disturbances.

The $78,400 prize was divided among Prof. Julius Axelrod of the National Institute of mental Health of Bethesda, Md., Sir Bernard Katz of Britain, now a guest lecturer at the University of California at Berkeley, and Prof. Ulf von Euler of Sweden. It was the fifth consecutive year an American has won or shared the Nobel Prize for Medicine.

25 Years

October 16, 1995

NEW YORK – The three living Beatles have completed lyrics to an unfinished John Lennon Song, “Free as a Bird,” Newsweek reports in its Oct. 23 Issue.

To prepare psychologically for the collaboration, Paul McCartney asked Ringo Starr and George Harrison to imagine Lennon had “just run us up and said, ‘I’m going on holiday in Spain. There’s this one little song that I like. Finish it up for me, I trust you,’” McCartney says in Newsweek. “Those were kind of the crucial words: ‘I trust you.’” The song will be released on Nov. 19 on “The Beatles Anthology.”

——-

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA will try for the seventh time later this week to send Columbia on a science mission now tied for the most space shuttle launch scrubs.

Commander Kenneth Bowersox and his crew spent more than five hours strapped inside the fueled spaceship, waiting in vain for the sky to clear.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org