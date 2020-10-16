Evelyn Siegel, 4, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Rob and Gail Siegel, goes nose to nose with a kangaroo during Fall Fun Day at Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 16. The annual event ran most of the day with a morning session and afternoon session. Kids could take a wagon ride, grab a pumpkin, ride a pony or sit in a tractor.

Ben Carter, 5, of Houston, son of Ryan and Nikki Carter, sits behind the wheel of a tractor during Fall Fun Day at Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 16. The annual event ran most of the day with a morning session and afternoon session. Kids could take a wagon ride, pet a kangaroo, grab a pumpkin, or ride a pony.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_DSC_8608.jpg Ben Carter, 5, of Houston, son of Ryan and Nikki Carter, sits behind the wheel of a tractor during Fall Fun Day at Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 16. The annual event ran most of the day with a morning session and afternoon session. Kids could take a wagon ride, pet a kangaroo, grab a pumpkin, or ride a pony. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Evelyn Siegel, 4, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Rob and Gail Siegel, goes nose to nose with a kangaroo during Fall Fun Day at Shelby Hills Preschool on Friday, Oct. 16. The annual event ran most of the day with a morning session and afternoon session. Kids could take a wagon ride, grab a pumpkin, ride a pony or sit in a tractor.