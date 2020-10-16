Colors of fall

A small barn sits along Hoying Road with a backdrop of trees covered in fall colored leaves. The barn is one of several that were built in 1893 by Charles and Agnes Hoying. The surrounding farmland next to the village of St. Patrick was originally bought from an Irish family before settled on by the German Hoying family. Descendants of Charles and Agnes still own the farm.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News