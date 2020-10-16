City to begin leaf collection

SIDNEY — Sidney city crews will begin the annual fall leaf collection service Oct. 26.

City crews will begin with one truck out for the week of Oct. 26. The following week, starting Nov. 2, the city will have one truck in each zone of the attached map. Crews will be collecting leaves on a daily basis making several rounds through each area. All work is subject to change due to weather and equipment availability.

The city of Sidney requests for leaves not to be raked to the curb lawn until Oct. 26. Until leaf collection begins, all leaves must be placed in a biodegradable bag and placed at the curb for collection with other yard waste as part of the weekly collection service.

Residents are reminded of the following leaf collection guidelines:

• Place all loose leaves on the tree lawn, not the pavement or sidewalk and not in the vicinity of catch basins.

• Ensure all leaf piles are free of garbage and other yard waste items. Brush, branches and large twigs are to be placed in a separate pile conforming to yard waste guidelines.

• Commingled piles of leaves and grass clippings or piles of grass clippings will not be collected.

• Ensure no loose stone, asphalt or concrete is in leaf pile.

• Contaminated piles of leaves will not be collected.

• Do not park on top of leaf piles. Piles that have been parked on will not be collected.

To check the status of a crew, visit www.sidneyoh.com each Friday once leaf collection begins.