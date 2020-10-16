Sidney Fire Chief retirement ceremony

Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, presents Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones with a flag flown over Sidney Fire Station one during a retirement ceremony for Jones on Friday, Oct. 16. Jones has been a firefighter for 27 years with 10 of those years as the Sidney Fire Chief. Hollinger will be taking over as interim Fire Chief. Before the flag ceremony Jones became briefly choked up when he spoke about how much he appreciated what his firefighters had done in the 10 years he was Fire Chief.

Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, presents Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones with a flag flown over Sidney Fire Station one during a retirement ceremony for Jones on Friday, Oct. 16. Jones has been a firefighter for 27 years with 10 of those years as the Sidney Fire Chief. Hollinger will be taking over as interim Fire Chief. Before the flag ceremony Jones became briefly choked up when he spoke about how much he appreciated what his firefighters had done in the 10 years he was Fire Chief. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN101920FireChiefRetire.jpg Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, presents Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones with a flag flown over Sidney Fire Station one during a retirement ceremony for Jones on Friday, Oct. 16. Jones has been a firefighter for 27 years with 10 of those years as the Sidney Fire Chief. Hollinger will be taking over as interim Fire Chief. Before the flag ceremony Jones became briefly choked up when he spoke about how much he appreciated what his firefighters had done in the 10 years he was Fire Chief. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News