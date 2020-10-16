On the agendas

Shelby County Board of DD

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Oct. 19, at noon in person and via Zoom.

Administrative reports will be given. An executive session will be held to consider the employment of a public employee or official.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Shelby County Annex. The change in meeting place is due to in person voting being held in the large meeting room.

Item on the agenda include absentee in person voting center, absentee ballots, staffing and training completion, security.safety related matters

prior to election day operations and election night procedures for staff and board members.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School.

Items on the agenda include a presentation of a blended learning plan; Plato renewal; declaring transportation impractical to transport three students to Troy Christian School; library board reappointment and personnel items

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Calibre Engineering, on behalf of Menard, Inc., is requesting the replat of one lot, named the Dollar tree Sidney replat, to create two new lots on Michigan Street, between Lester Avenue and Madison Court in the B-2, Community Business District.

Hardin Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 19, in the media center at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include approving monthly financial reports and expenditures for September, approving the five-year-forecast and personnel issues.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school’s large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include various reports, approving personnel items and reading updated policies for the first time.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education meeting originally planned for Monday, Oct. 19, has been changed to Thursday, Oct. 29, due to scheduling conflicts. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet, Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider for 2021 lodging tax funding requests.

Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Board of Health of Sidney-Shelby County will meet Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 .m. in the board’s conference room and via video/teleconference.

Reports will be given by the environmental health department, public health nursing division and the financial report.

New Bremen Board of Education

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Dianne Komminsk Center for Innovative Thinking.

The board will hear reports from various administrators and act on personnel items.