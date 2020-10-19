Wilson Health holds flu clinic

Wilson Health held a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 17. Drivers stayed in their vehicles as they were given the flu vaccine. Wilson Health says getting the flu vaccine is even more important this season because people can contract both Covid-19 and the flu at the same time. Limiting the number of people contracting the flu may make it easier to diagnose people with Covid-19. Similar drive-thru clinics are likely to be held when the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available.

Wilson Health held a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 17. Drivers stayed in their vehicles as they were given the flu vaccine. Wilson Health says getting the flu vaccine is even more important this season because people can contract both Covid-19 and the flu at the same time. Limiting the number of people contracting the flu may make it easier to diagnose people with Covid-19. Similar drive-thru clinics are likely to be held when the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_SDN102020FluShot.jpg Wilson Health held a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 17. Drivers stayed in their vehicles as they were given the flu vaccine. Wilson Health says getting the flu vaccine is even more important this season because people can contract both Covid-19 and the flu at the same time. Limiting the number of people contracting the flu may make it easier to diagnose people with Covid-19. Similar drive-thru clinics are likely to be held when the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News