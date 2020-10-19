Walk to End Parvo held

Diana Accuntius walks her dog, Ruby, around the courtsquare during the S.C.A.R.F. Walk to End Parvo on Saturday, Oct. 17. Parvo is a highly infectious virus that is usually fatal to canines without treatment. There is a vaccine for parvo.
Kevin Kinsella, of Sidney, walks his dog, Sydney, around the courtsquare during the S.C.A.R.F. Walk to End Parvo on Saturday, Oct. 17. Parvo is a highly infectious virus that is usually fatal to canines without treatment. There is a vaccine for parvo.
County Commissioner Julie Ehemann speaks during the Walk to End Parvo.
