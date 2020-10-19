Posted on by

Walk to End Parvo held

,

Kevin Kinsella, of Sidney, walks his dog, Sydney, around the courtsquare during the S.C.A.R.F. Walk to End Parvo on Saturday, Oct. 17. Parvo is a highly infectious virus that is usually fatal to canines without treatment. There is a vaccine for parvo.

County Commissioner Julie Ehemann speaks during the Walk to End Parvo.


Diana Accuntius walks her dog, Ruby, around the courtsquare during the S.C.A.R.F. Walk to End Parvo on Saturday, Oct. 17. Parvo is a highly infectious virus that is usually fatal to canines without treatment. There is a vaccine for parvo.


Nick Garrett | Sidney Daily News

