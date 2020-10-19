Police log

MONDAY

-6:40 a.m.: contempt. Michael M. Huckleby, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-10:48 p.m.: contempt. Bobby R. Wright, 41, of Greenville, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-4:15 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

-3:06 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at a property in the 600 block of St. Marys Road.

-12:20 p.m.: theft. The theft of man’s brown wallet containing $282 in cash was reported stolen from a property in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue. The wallet was recovered.

SATURDAY

-6:03 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated.

-5:45 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at a property in 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

FRIDAY

-7:06 p.m.: theft. A Leek folding knife and a Cryo folding knife, each valued at $35, were reported stolen at Menards on North Lester Avenue.

-5:49 p.m.: domestic violence. Teresa Lynne Hytower, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-6:25 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated.

-5:55 p.m.: juvenile delinquent. A juvenile was arrested on obstructing official business and prohibitions charges.

-12:15 p.m.: criminal damaging. The rear view mirror on a blue 2013 Ford truck was reported hit while parked in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue. The damage is set at $100.

-12:12 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side mirror on a blue 2007 Dodge was reported damaged, along with the theft of its temporary tag while parked in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-8:36 a.m.: contempt. Andrea Nicole Hogan, 32, of Dayton, was served to contempt warrant.

-8:15 a.m.: contempt. Jesse M. Cheadle, 30, of Arcanum, was served to contempt warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-6:48 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 1100 block of St. Marys Road.

Aug. 12

-9:59 p.m.: criminal damaging. A glass pane, valued at $50, was reported damaged in the 800 block of East Court Street.

Crashes

Richard Walter Douglas, 51, at large, was cited with stopping after a crash and driving with no plates after a two-vehicle crash at 5:13 p.m.

Douglas pulled out of a parking space going west in the Walmart parking lot on Michigan Street when he struck the southbound vehicle, driven by Amber N. Heine, 38, of Sidney. He then left the scene, but was followed by a witness, who called the police. Douglas was later located by police and was cited.

• Robert G. Ahrns, 56, of Pemberton, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:54 p.m.

Ahrns was backing out of a parking spot in front of 134 N. Main Ave. but his view was obstructed by the truck parked next to him, so he did not see and struck the northbound vehicle on North Main Ave. that was driven by Owen D. Godwin, 17, of DeGraff.

• Michael G. Cyphers, 56, of Sidney, was cited with an obedience to traffic control devices violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:51 a.m.

Cyphers was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he ran the red light at Fourth Avenue when collided with the westbound vehicle attempting to turn left onto Fourth Avenue that was driven by Ray C. Stark, 54, of Greenville.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:14 to 11:04 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-10:13p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-4:03 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:32 a.m. to 4:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-9:50 a.m. to 11:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls; one was a mutual aid call.

-9:14 a.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby for a cross county track meet.

FRIDAY

-10:40 to 10:40 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-1:34 to 4:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

