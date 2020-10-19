UNOH to host virtual open house events this fall

LIMA – The University of Northwestern Ohio is helping current high school juniors and seniors think about their future college aspirations through virtual open house events this fall.

The virtual open house is an opportunity for prospective students and their families to take a virtual tour of campus, learn what degree programs UNOH offers and become acquainted with the university and the unique out of classroom opportunities available to students from the comfort of their own home.

Virtual open house information can be found at www.unoh.edu/OpenHouse. There will be two separate event weekends. Oct. 30, 31 and Nov. 1 will be geared toward students interested in the Colleges of Business, health professions, and occupational professions. Seniors who sign up and complete the open house will be eligible to receive a $500 scholarship to attend UNOH in the fall of 2021. Current high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates can log on and register for the event. Reminders can be set to add the event to the student’s calendar or text the appropriate mobile number when the page goes live.

On Nov. 6, 7 and 8, the virtual open house will launch for students interested in the nationally recognized College of Applied Technologies at UNOH. Majors range from automotive and diesel technology to high performance motorsports and robotics and automation. Current high school seniors who complete the open house will have a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship to UNOH. Overall, $100,000 in scholarships will be awarded that weekend.

Both virtual open house events will feature video tours of all campus buildings in addition to specific major spotlights and give visitors a chance to meet instructors involved with each degree program. Students also will have a chance to hear from an admissions representative and financial aid counselor about the process of applying for college and finding the money to pay for tuition expenses. Success stories from current and recent graduates will be featured alongside all of the services that UNOH offers such as student activities, athletics, clubs and more.

For more information about UNOH, visit www.unoh.edu.