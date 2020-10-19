Health department reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning on its Facebook page. There have been a total of 747 positive cases reported in the county.

The new Shelby County cases involve a girl in the 10 to 19 age range, one woman and one man in their 20s, two women in their 30s, five women in their 40s, two women and three men in their 50s, three women and two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s and two men in their 80s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Monday, 689 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 144 have not recovered. Currently, six Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 485 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 82 cases, Botkins (45306) 28 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 69 cases, Houston (45333) 23 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 28 cases, New Bremen (45869) three cases, New Knoxville (45871) six cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 24 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 14 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases and Russia (45363) 63 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 1,014 total cases in the county with 52 new cases. There are 856 confirmed and 158 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 76. There are 369 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

A total of 581 women have tested positive while 433 men have tested positive.

There are 599 people who have recovered and nine who are presumed recovered. There have been 14 deaths and three non-COVID deaths, which refers to when a positive case passes away but due to unrelated COVID-19 causes. Information is confirmed through a death certificate.

New cases to report are a 17-year-old boy, 25-year-old woman, 65-year-old man, 17-year-old boy, 48-year-old man, 38-year-old man, 70-year-old man, 47-year-old woman, 25-year-old woman, 42-year-old man, 51-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman, 44-year-old man 46-year-old man, 54-year-old man, 68-year-old woman who is hospitalized, 39-year-old woman, 63-year-old man, a girl less than the age of 1, 82-year-old man, 51-year-old man, 25-year-old man, 90-year-old man, 94-year-old woman, 86-year-old man, 91-year-old man, 64-year-old woman, 60-year-old man, 91-year-old woman, 94-year-old woman, 52-year-old woman, 75-year-old man, 73-year-old man, 77-year-old woman, 65-year-old man, 79-year-old man, 62-year-old man, 66-year-old man, 94-year-old woman, 54-year-old man, 64-year-old man, 87-year-old woman, 72-year-old woman, 16-year-old boy, 70-year-old woman who is hospitalized, 20-year-old woman, 65-year-old woman, 65-year-old woman, and probable 24-year-old man, 75-year-old man, 60-year-old woman and 47-year-old man. Unless otherwise noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 18 people in the 0-10 age range, 92 in the 10-20 age range, 122 in the 20-30 age range, 143 in the 30-40 age range, 123 in the 40-50 age range, 172 in the 50-60 age range, 141 in the 60-70 age range, 97 in the 70-80 age range, 73 in the 80-90 age range, 31 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 331 cases in St. Marys, 338 cases in Wapakoneta, 129 cases in Minster, 107 cases in New Bremen, 41 cases in Cridersville, 30 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 21 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, three cases in Uniopolis, two cases in Lakeview, two in St. Johns, one case in Buckland, two cases in Spencerville and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County Health Department reported there are 1,111 positive cases in the county, with 1,975 confirmed and 36 probable cases. There are 107 active cases, which includes 37 new cases reported over the weekend and Monday. There have been 48 COVID-19 deaths with 44 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 86 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 949.

The Miami County Public Health District reported there are 1,910 cases in the county, with 20 new cases reported Monday. There have been 171 hospitalizations since the pandemic began and 45 deaths. A total of 1,458 people are presumed recovered.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 183,624 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 17,172 have been hospitalized with 3,561 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,075 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 151,037 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.