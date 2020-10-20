125 Years

October 20, 1895

The Dayton, Springfield and Urbana electric railroad was incorporated this week, the capital stock being $10,000. Among the incorporators is H.T. Mathers, formerly of this city.

——-

Accompanied by a band, a number of Sidney people left this morning at 9 o’clock to accompany John. B. Peaslee, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant governor, from Cincinnati, and George S. Long, of Troy, candidate for state senator, on a trip to Oran, Newport, Berlin, Minster, McCartyville, Kettlersville and Botkins, where Democratic speeches are being made tonight.

100 Years

October 20, 1920

During the past few days a number of voters who will be absent from home on election day, have cast their ballots with the clerk of the election board, Lisle M. Hopkins at Bush clothing store to be deposited in the ballot box on election day. Among the number is Mrs. C. Hume, fourth ward, who is 84 years of age.

——-

Miss Hazel Moser, of Miami University, has been elected a delegate from Athemai, an organization of the university, and is now attending the State convention of the Ohio Federation of Women’s club in session at Columbus.

——-

The workshop of the Quincy Lumber Co. was completely destroyed by fire last evening, and considerable damage was done to the residence of Maurice Albaugh, the manager. Fortunately the fire, which was discovered about 11 o’clock, was kept from spreading into the lumber yards.

75 Years

October 20, 1945

With five days to go in the Shelby County War and Community Chest drive, about 30 per cent of the goal is yet to be raised, Harry Binkley, campaign chairman, said today. Based on reports actually turned in at headquarters, slightly more than 70 percent of the goal has been received.

——-

Carbon monoxide, apparently from a faulty gas oven, was blamed when Mrs. Charles Ludwig, 70, of Jackson Center, and her 16-year-old granddaughter, Lois Ann Gerber, were overcome shortly before noon today. Mrs. Ludwig was bright to the hospital where her condition was reported as fair. Miss Gerber was revived by artificial respiration by a soldier who responded to Mr. Ludwig’s call for help.

——-

Purchase of the former M.O. Foster grocery at the corner of Oak avenue and Grove street, by James Thompson, 892 Crescent drive, was announced today. Foster has operated the store for the past five years.

50 Years

October 20, 1970

H.R. Van Tillburgh, president of the H.R. Van Tillburgh Sales, was among those Dodge car dealers in this area on hand in Springfield today to meet Joe Higgins, television personality, better known to viewers as the Dodge Safety Sheriff.

Higgins was in Springfield to launch an advertising campaign by dealers in portions of Ohio, Indian and Kentucky in Dodge’s Cincinnati sales region.

——-

Last Saturday’s public sale of used furnishings at the old Shelby County home for the aged grossed approximately $5,800 county commissioner’s report.

They indicate they are satisfied with the sale proceeds for a lot of furniture which had accumulated at the home, the Children’s Home, and the courthouse.

25 Years

Otober 20, 1995

WASHINGTON – ignoring a veto threat and Democratic predictions of their political demise, Republicans cheered as they passed a Medicare overhaul bill, their latest triumph in the conservative revolution launched last winter.

——-

In keeping with the season, members and friends of the Luther League of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Clay Township will sponsor a haunted woods at the David Reinhart woods on Southland Road, northeast of Botkins.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

