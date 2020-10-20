Student United Way starts fourth year

SIDNEY — Student United Way held their first session at the Y Child Development Center this month starting the programs fourth academic year. Twenty students participate annually with two representatives from each of the county’s 10 local school districts. They attend monthly educational sessions while learning from community leaders and local nonprofit organizations. This allows them to learn about current trends in our community and what steps are taken to address the issues. In the spring the students are provided a $10,000 fund to award local grants to organizations providing programming to the infant to 18 year-old population.

Grants awarded in the spring of 2020 were:

• 7 Churches Back Pack Program was awarded $1,950 to serve 50 students per week at JC School District with a weekend bag of food.

• Victim Services was awarded $700 to purchase curriculum and work books for youth clients as well as sound canceling technology to create white noise to stop distractions while clients are in session.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters was awarded $500 to start a sports buddies program to help match younger boys on the wait list. A girls’ program will be started once the boys are up and running.

• Wilma Valentine Child Care was awarded $1200 to help fund the $118,000 rubber playground surface installation at the Board of DD.

• Presbyterian Church Munch Bunch was awarded $2,000 to serve 215 elementary students each week with a weekend bag of food at Sidney and Houston schools.

• Wilson Health was awarded $1,200 to purchase Halo Safe Sleep Sacs for the birthing center.

• Anna Night Out was awarded $500 for a middle school mental health night out. Monies will help purchase giveaway gifts. The girls night will be in the fall and boys will be in the spring.

• Anna Grub Club was awarded $1,950 to serve 50 students per week at Anna School district with a weekend bag of food.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator seven out of the past eight years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. Through the fifth week, the campaign total is $320,306. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.

The Campaign Finale that was scheduled for Nov. 5 at the American Legion has been moved to a virtual event at 11:30 a.m. The community can join the celebration watching a live streaming on the Shelby County United Way Facebook page or live broadcast on the radio at TAM FM 105.5.