Auglaize County townships, villages seek voter OK for levy renewals, increases

WAPAKONETA — Clay Township is asking voters to approve a second levy to support the township’s fire and emergency medical services, as the original levy no longer generates enough revenue — one of several additional or renewal levies Auglaize County voters may see on the ballot this fall.

Here’s a look at some of the renewal levies and levy additions:

Clay Township: Voters will decide whether to grant the township’s request for an additional 2-mill levy for fire and emergency medical services, which would replace the oldest of two levies that have been in place for decades.

The township currently raises about $46,600 each year for fire and EMS from the old levies, each originally approved at 2 mills. That funding would increase to roughly $81,700 per year if the levy replacement is approved.

German Township: The township is asking voters to approve a 1.5-mill replacement levy to fund fire and emergency medical services.

The new levy would replace German Township’s previous 1.5-mill levy, which collects roughly $32,000 annually compared to the $76,000 the replacement levy would generate, according to Auditor’s office projections.

Council on Aging: The agency is asking voters to renew its 1-mill levy to fund maintenance and expenses for another five years. The levy raises about $890,300 each year.

Goshen Township: The township’s 0.6-mill levy is up for renewal for another five years. The levy, which funds township expenses, raises roughly $3,300 annually.

Logan Township: The township is asking voters to renew its 1-mill levy for general construction, which would raise about $18,500 each year for another five years.

Wayne Township: Voters will decide whether a 0.75 mill levy for fire and emergency medical services should be renewed for another five years. The levy raises $18,200 annually.

Buckland: The village is asking voters to renew a 3-mill levy for another five years to support general expenses. The levy raises $7,500 each year.

Cridersville: The village is asking voters to renew its 2-mill levy for fire and emergency medical services with an increase. The original levy raised roughly $44,400 annually, according to Auditor’s office projections, while the renewal with an increase would increase that amount to $68,000 each year.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_election-logo-2020-temp-3.jpg