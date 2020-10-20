Poultry results

Any Variety

Single Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Male

Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Second Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Single Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Female

Class Champion: Cortney Copleand, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Rose Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Female

Class Champion: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

First Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

Bantam Chicken

Any Variety — Feather Leg One Bird, Male

Bantam Best of Class: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Third Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Fifth Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Any Variety — Feather Leg One Bird, Female

Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Trenton Lyle, Progressive Livestock

Third Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: River Pistone, Houston Livestock

Any Variety — Game, Old English or Modern, One Bird, Male

Class Champion: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Any Variety — Game, Old English or Modern, One Bird, Female

Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Second Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Any Variety — Any Other Variety, One Bird, Male

Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Dozen Eggs

All Egg Types

Dozen Eggs Best Class: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Tyler Barhorst, Anna Livestock

Third Place: Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Cole Carity, Fort Loramie Livestock

Fifth Place: Maria Stephenson, Scissors to Sheep

Egg Laying Chicken Pen of Two

Young Hens, Less than one year old, White/Green/Blue Eggs

Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock

Third Place: Tyler Barhorst, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Emma Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Young Hens, Less than one year old, Brown Eggs

Class Champion: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Maria Stephenson, Scissors to Sheep

Third Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Fifth Place: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep

Old Hens, Older than one year old, White/Green/Blue Eggs

Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Old Hens, Older than one year old, Brown Eggs

Egg laying Pen of 2 Best of Class: Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Class Champion: Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock

Third Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Fourth Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Fifth Place: Cole Carity, Fort Loramie Livestock

Meat Pen of Two Chickens

All meat varieties

Champion Pen of Fryers: Tyler King, Anna FFA

Champion Pen of Broilers: Tyler King, Anna FFA

Class Champion: Tyler King, Anna FFA; Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Samuel Walls, Fairlawn FFA

Reserve Champion Pen of Fryers: Tyler Barhorst, Anna Livestock

Reserve Champion Pen of Broilers: Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA

First Place: Tyler King, Anna FFA; Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Samuel Walls, Fairlawn FFA

Second Place: Tyler Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Cade Allison, Anna FFA; Alexandria Gaerke, Russia Livestock

Third Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Kelsey Robinson

Fourth Place: Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Samuel Walls, Fairlawn FFA; Cade Allison, Anna FFA

Fifth Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Ben York, Russia Livestock; Nathan York, Russia Livestock

Meat Pen of Two Ducks

All meat varieties

Grand Champion Meat of Pen Ducks: Sophia Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers

Reserve Champion Meat of Pen Ducks: Addison Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers

Class Champion: Sophia Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Addison Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Bailey Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock

First Place: Sophia Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Addison Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Bailey Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock

Second Place: Addison Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Sophia Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Bethany Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock; Brianna Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers

Third Place: Bailey Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock; Josh Langenkamp, Scissors to Sheep; Lucas Langenkamp, Scissors to Sheep

Fourth Place: Bailey Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock; Ryan Michael, Scissors to Sheep; Brianna Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers

Fifth Place: Sophia Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Bethany Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock; Ryan Michael, Scissors to Sheep; Josh Langenkamp, Scissors to Sheep

Sixth Place: Riley Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers

Singler Broiler Chicken, 6 to 8 pounds

All meat varieties

Grand Champion Single Broiler: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Reserve Champion Single Broiler: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Liliana Phillips, Successful; Anna Meyer, Russia Fashionettes; Adam Hoehne, Russia Livestock

First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Liliana Phillips, Successful; Anna Meyer, Russia Fashionettes; Adam Hoehne, Russia Livestock

Second Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Cade Allison, Fairlawn FFA; Abraham Hoehne, Russia Livestock

Third Place: Liliana Phillips, Successful; Amelie Phillips, Successful; Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Tyler Barhorst, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Cade Allison, Fairlawn FFA; Kelsey Robinson; Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Fifth Place: Liam Phillips, Successful; Leanne York, Russia Livestock; Anna Meyer, Russia Fashionettes

Sixth Place: Nathan York, Russia Livestock

Single Fryer Chicken, 4 to 6 pounds

All meat varieties

Grand Champion Single Fryer: Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA

Reserve Champion Single Fryer: Cade Allison, Fairlawn FFA

Class Champion: Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

First Place: Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Cade Allison, Fairlawn FFA; Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock

Third Place: Samuel Walls, Fairlawn FFA; Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Fourth Place: Amelie Phillips, Successful

Fifth Place: Liliana Phillips, Successful

Standard Chicken

Any Variety — Single Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Male

Standard Best of Class: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep

Third Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Fourth Place: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock

Fifth Place: Ellie Pistone, Houston Livestock

Standard Chicken

Any Variety

Single Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Female

Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock

Third Place: Trenton Lyle, Progressive Livestock

Fourth Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Fifth Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

Rose Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Male

Class Champion: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

First Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Feather Leg One Bird, Female

Class Champion: Richard Lyle, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Richard Lyle, Progressive Livestock

Second Place: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep

Any Other Variety One Bird, Male

Class Champion: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Second Place: Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Third Place: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Any Other Variety One Bird, Female

Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County

Turkey

Meat Turkey

Grand Champion Meat of Pen Turkeys: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep

Reserve Champion Meat of Pen Turkeys: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep

Class Champion: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep; Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers; Colton Pleiman, Botkins Livestock

First Place: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep; Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers; Colton Pleiman, Botkins Livestock

Second Place: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep; Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers; Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock

Third Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Arrow Pistone, Houston Livestock; Ellie Pistone, Houston Livestock

Fourth Place: Maya Oduro, Scissors to Sheep; Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Pippin Pistone, Houston Livestock; River Pistone, Houston Livestock