Poultry results

Any Variety
Single Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Male
Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Second Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Single Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Female
Class Champion: Cortney Copleand, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Rose Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Female
Class Champion: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
First Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
Bantam Chicken
Any Variety — Feather Leg One Bird, Male
Bantam Best of Class: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Third Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Fifth Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Any Variety — Feather Leg One Bird, Female
Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Trenton Lyle, Progressive Livestock
Third Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: River Pistone, Houston Livestock
Any Variety — Game, Old English or Modern, One Bird, Male
Class Champion: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Any Variety — Game, Old English or Modern, One Bird, Female
Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Second Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Any Variety — Any Other Variety, One Bird, Male
Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Dozen Eggs
All Egg Types
Dozen Eggs Best Class: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Tyler Barhorst, Anna Livestock
Third Place: Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Cole Carity, Fort Loramie Livestock
Fifth Place: Maria Stephenson, Scissors to Sheep
Egg Laying Chicken Pen of Two
Young Hens, Less than one year old, White/Green/Blue Eggs
Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock
Third Place: Tyler Barhorst, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Emma Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Young Hens, Less than one year old, Brown Eggs
Class Champion: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Maria Stephenson, Scissors to Sheep
Third Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Fifth Place: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep
Old Hens, Older than one year old, White/Green/Blue Eggs
Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Old Hens, Older than one year old, Brown Eggs
Egg laying Pen of 2 Best of Class: Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Class Champion: Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock
Third Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Fourth Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Fifth Place: Cole Carity, Fort Loramie Livestock
Meat Pen of Two Chickens
All meat varieties
Champion Pen of Fryers: Tyler King, Anna FFA
Champion Pen of Broilers: Tyler King, Anna FFA
Class Champion: Tyler King, Anna FFA; Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Samuel Walls, Fairlawn FFA
Reserve Champion Pen of Fryers: Tyler Barhorst, Anna Livestock
Reserve Champion Pen of Broilers: Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA
First Place: Tyler King, Anna FFA; Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Samuel Walls, Fairlawn FFA
Second Place: Tyler Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Cade Allison, Anna FFA; Alexandria Gaerke, Russia Livestock
Third Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Kelsey Robinson
Fourth Place: Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Samuel Walls, Fairlawn FFA; Cade Allison, Anna FFA
Fifth Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Ben York, Russia Livestock; Nathan York, Russia Livestock
Meat Pen of Two Ducks
All meat varieties
Grand Champion Meat of Pen Ducks: Sophia Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers
Reserve Champion Meat of Pen Ducks: Addison Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers
Class Champion: Sophia Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Addison Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Bailey Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock
First Place: Sophia Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Addison Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Bailey Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock
Second Place: Addison Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Sophia Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Bethany Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock; Brianna Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers
Third Place: Bailey Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock; Josh Langenkamp, Scissors to Sheep; Lucas Langenkamp, Scissors to Sheep
Fourth Place: Bailey Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock; Ryan Michael, Scissors to Sheep; Brianna Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers
Fifth Place: Sophia Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers; Bethany Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock; Ryan Michael, Scissors to Sheep; Josh Langenkamp, Scissors to Sheep
Sixth Place: Riley Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers
Singler Broiler Chicken, 6 to 8 pounds
All meat varieties
Grand Champion Single Broiler: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Reserve Champion Single Broiler: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Liliana Phillips, Successful; Anna Meyer, Russia Fashionettes; Adam Hoehne, Russia Livestock
First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Liliana Phillips, Successful; Anna Meyer, Russia Fashionettes; Adam Hoehne, Russia Livestock
Second Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Cade Allison, Fairlawn FFA; Abraham Hoehne, Russia Livestock
Third Place: Liliana Phillips, Successful; Amelie Phillips, Successful; Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County; Tyler Barhorst, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Cade Allison, Fairlawn FFA; Kelsey Robinson; Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Fifth Place: Liam Phillips, Successful; Leanne York, Russia Livestock; Anna Meyer, Russia Fashionettes
Sixth Place: Nathan York, Russia Livestock
Single Fryer Chicken, 4 to 6 pounds
All meat varieties
Grand Champion Single Fryer: Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA
Reserve Champion Single Fryer: Cade Allison, Fairlawn FFA
Class Champion: Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
First Place: Reilly Sommer, Anna FFA; Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Cade Allison, Fairlawn FFA; Alicia Barhorst, Anna Livestock
Third Place: Samuel Walls, Fairlawn FFA; Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Fourth Place: Amelie Phillips, Successful
Fifth Place: Liliana Phillips, Successful
Standard Chicken
Any Variety — Single Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Male
Standard Best of Class: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep
Third Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Fourth Place: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock
Fifth Place: Ellie Pistone, Houston Livestock
Standard Chicken
Any Variety
Single Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Female
Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock
Third Place: Trenton Lyle, Progressive Livestock
Fourth Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Fifth Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
Rose Comb, Clean Leg One Bird, Male
Class Champion: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
First Place: Kolton Hengstler, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Feather Leg One Bird, Female
Class Champion: Richard Lyle, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Richard Lyle, Progressive Livestock
Second Place: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep
Any Other Variety One Bird, Male
Class Champion: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Dakota Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Second Place: Landon Caskey, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Third Place: Ethan Brunson, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Any Other Variety One Bird, Female
Class Champion: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
First Place: Amy Briggs, McCartyville Producers of Shelby County
Turkey
Meat Turkey
Grand Champion Meat of Pen Turkeys: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep
Reserve Champion Meat of Pen Turkeys: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep
Class Champion: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep; Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers; Colton Pleiman, Botkins Livestock
First Place: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep; Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers; Colton Pleiman, Botkins Livestock
Second Place: Abby Cowan, Scissors to Sheep; Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Dane Moniaci, Starting Farmers; Scarlet Pistone, Houston Livestock
Third Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Arrow Pistone, Houston Livestock; Ellie Pistone, Houston Livestock
Fourth Place: Maya Oduro, Scissors to Sheep; Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock; Pippin Pistone, Houston Livestock; River Pistone, Houston Livestock