Sheep and Lamb results

Sheep and Lambs

All other breeds

Class Champion: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers

Reserve Class Champion: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers

First Place: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers

Second Place: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers

Ram Lamb, under one year old

Class Champion: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers

First Place: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers

Yearling Ewe, one year and under two

Class Champion: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers

First Place: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers

Ewe Lamb, under one year old

Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Columbia

Ram Lamb, under one year old

Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Reserve Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Second Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Yearling Ewe, one year and under two

Best Overall Ewe — Breeding Sheep: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Ewe Lamb, under one year old

Grand Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock

Dorset

Yearling Ram, one year old and under two

Class Champion: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers

First Place: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers

Hampshire

Ram Lamb, under one year old

Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Reserve Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

First Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Yearling Ewe, one year and under two

Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Reserve Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

First Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Ewe Lamb, under one year old

Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Reserve Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

First Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Market Lamb

Grand Champion: Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock

Reserve Grand Champion: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock; Samuel Ely, Scissors to Sheep

Class Champion: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock; Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock; Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock; Abigail Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Cassie Heath, Successful

Reserve Class Champion: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Jared Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock; Abigail Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Lauren Thornhill, Anna Livestock

First Place: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock; Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock; Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock; Abigail Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Cassie Heath, Successful; Leigha Larger, Scissors to Sheep

Second Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Jared Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock; Abigail Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Lauren Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Samuel Ely, Scissors to Sheep

Third Place: Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock; Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock; Abby Burkett, Happy Trails; Lauren Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Lindsey Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Kevin Hayslett, Scissors to Sheep

Fourth Place: Lauren Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Lindsey Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Brent Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Shauna Gates, Shelby County Livestock; Katelyn Burden, Scissors to Sheep; Darcy Maxson, Fairlawn FFA

Fifth Place: Riley Barhorst, Happy Trails; Keighlynn Rickert, Anna Livestock; Brent Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Shauna Gates, Shelby County Livestock; Katelyn Burden, Scissors to Sheep

Pen of Two Lambs

Champion Pen of Two: Abby Burkett, Happy Trails

First Place: Abby Burkett, Happy Trails

Southdown

Ram Lamb, under one year old

Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Reserve Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Yearling Ewe, one year and under two

Grand Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Reserve Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Ewe Lamb, under one year old

Reserve Grand Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Reserve Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock

Second Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock