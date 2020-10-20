Sheep and Lamb results

Sheep and Lambs
All other breeds
Class Champion: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers
Reserve Class Champion: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers
First Place: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers
Second Place: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers
Ram Lamb, under one year old
Class Champion: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers
First Place: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers
Yearling Ewe, one year and under two
Class Champion: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers
First Place: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers
Ewe Lamb, under one year old
Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Columbia
Ram Lamb, under one year old
Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Reserve Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Second Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Yearling Ewe, one year and under two
Best Overall Ewe — Breeding Sheep: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Ewe Lamb, under one year old
Grand Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Class Champion: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
First Place: Cortney Copeland, Progressive Livestock
Dorset
Yearling Ram, one year old and under two
Class Champion: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers
First Place: Olivia Voress, Starting Farmers
Hampshire
Ram Lamb, under one year old
Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Reserve Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
First Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Yearling Ewe, one year and under two
Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Reserve Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
First Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Ewe Lamb, under one year old
Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Reserve Class Champion: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
First Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Market Lamb
Grand Champion: Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock
Reserve Grand Champion: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock; Samuel Ely, Scissors to Sheep
Class Champion: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock; Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock; Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock; Abigail Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Cassie Heath, Successful
Reserve Class Champion: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Jared Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock; Abigail Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Lauren Thornhill, Anna Livestock
First Place: Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock; Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock; Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock; Abigail Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Cassie Heath, Successful; Leigha Larger, Scissors to Sheep
Second Place: Aubrey Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Jared Baker, Fort Loramie Livestock; Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock; Abigail Barhorst, Anna Livestock; Lauren Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Samuel Ely, Scissors to Sheep
Third Place: Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock; Mae Homan, Botkins Livestock; Abby Burkett, Happy Trails; Lauren Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Lindsey Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Kevin Hayslett, Scissors to Sheep
Fourth Place: Lauren Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Lindsey Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Brent Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Shauna Gates, Shelby County Livestock; Katelyn Burden, Scissors to Sheep; Darcy Maxson, Fairlawn FFA
Fifth Place: Riley Barhorst, Happy Trails; Keighlynn Rickert, Anna Livestock; Brent Thornhill, Anna Livestock; Shauna Gates, Shelby County Livestock; Katelyn Burden, Scissors to Sheep
Pen of Two Lambs
Champion Pen of Two: Abby Burkett, Happy Trails
First Place: Abby Burkett, Happy Trails
Southdown
Ram Lamb, under one year old
Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Reserve Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Yearling Ewe, one year and under two
Grand Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Reserve Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Ewe Lamb, under one year old
Reserve Grand Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Reserve Class Champion: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
First Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock
Second Place: Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock