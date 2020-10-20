Commission OKs replat request

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission granted a replat request for a new Dollar Tree on Michigan Street during Monday evening’s meeting.

The meeting was held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others able to join virtually.

The request of Calibre Engineering, on behalf of Menards, was approved for a replat of one lot to create two new lots. The property is located in the B-2, community business district bordered by Michigan Street and Wisconsin Street to the north and south; and Lester Avenue and Madison Avenue to the east and west. The property is currently undeveloped.

Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said the replat results with one new lot will with 1.169 acres and a remainder lot with 2.272 acres. The replat does not vacate any of the existing utility easements. A new 10 foot utility easement will be established on the side lot line of the new lot.

A note is included on the replat indicating the new lot shall not have drive access from Michigan Street or Lester Avenue, Dulworth said. The prohibition on access from Michigan Street is included on the original Menards Commercial Park subdivision plat. The regulations of the city’s access management policy would not allow a drive access on Lester Avenue, and having that included as a note on the plat reduces confusion, she said.

This lot has frontage on three streets, so any development would need to include the minimum front setbacks and development standards in front yards on all three of the frontages, Dulworth said.

The board voted unanimously to approved the request.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

