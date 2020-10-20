Hardin-Houston Board of Education approves staff

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education approved several employees during its Oct. 19 meeting.

The board approved Becky Beaver for elementary girls basketball, Nicole Sarver-Ludwig as a junior high cheerleading adviser and Andrea Wintrow for Just Write.

It approved staff members Paul Burks, Craig Knouff, Dustin Meyer, Tom Spurgeon and Lisa Ventura-Pickering under the 21st Century Grant for the 2020-21 school year.

The board approved Christina Shultz as a classified substitute for the 2020-21 school year and approved Kellie Moore as a Clear Creek tutor for the 2020-21 school year.

The board approved three unpaid days of absence for classified staff member Amanda (Hammer) Weber, per superintendent discretion.

It also accepted the resignation of educational aide Sarah Hembree, effective Oct. 9.

The board approved all treasurer recommendations, including a $500 donation from the Evan Winner family for a scholarship fund.

The board approved service agreements with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center and the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center.

It also approved the memorandum of understanding for Title I services with Sidney City Schools and approved the memorandum of understanding with the Hardin-Houston Education Association.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 16 in the school’s media center.