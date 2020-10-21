125 Years

October 21, 1895

Two meetings will be held here tomorrow by the Republicans to open their campaign. Hon. J.F. Brigham, of Delta, and Judge West, of Bellefontaine, will address the afternoon meeting, and in the evening the speakers will be Hon. C.W. Fairbanks, of Indianapolis, and Hon. Stephen A. Douglas, Jr. of Illinois. Klute’s band will furnish the music for both meetings.

——-

The furnace and furniture for the new C.H. & D. depot has been received and the depot will be ready for occupancy in a few days.

——-

Shuler and Campbell are putting up a building on the rear of the Vandemark lot on Court street, and will move their marble shop into it as soon as completed.

100 Years

October 21, 1920

Dr. Hartman, superintendent of the Sidney schools, received word today that the local schools under the Smith-Hughes Act are entitled to two courses in home economics of 15 lessons each. All women over 18 and not attending any school are entitled to instruction in these classes. Miss Learning, the regular teacher in home economics, will have charge of the classes.

——-

Max Kohnop, member of the editorial staff of the Cincinnati Enquirer, was the Sidney yesterday conducting a straw vote on the election. He visited several industrial concerns, banks and business houses. The votes were sealed and sent to the enquirer to be counted. The Rexall straw vote at Briggs’ Drug store shows; men, Harding, 14; Cox 9; women, Harding, 26, and Cox 20.

——-

The senior class at Sidney High school enjoyed a party last evening at the country home of Fred Elsner, a class member. Messrs Kraft and McMillen led the class in singing many popular songs.

75 Years

October 21, 1945

With the implementation of the rural fire service by the Sidney Fire Department, Prov. Fire Chief Kenneth Purnell today issued a number of suggestions to be followed by rural area residents to facilitate the operation of the new equipment at these fires.

——-

Greenville High’s Green Wave rolled to an easy 34 to 0 victory over Sidney High last night. It was the first MVL win for the victors and the fourth consecutive loss for the local eleven.

——-

Dr. Paul H. Maurer, whose dental practice in Sidney was interrupted to serve more than three years as a dentist in the United States Army overseas, will reopen his office here next week to resume his practice. As previously his offices will be located on the second floor of the Ohio building.

50 Years

October 21, 1970

William R. Swob, of R.R. 1, Houston, lost $600 for failure to register at the Famous Supply Co. where his name was drawn Tuesday evening from the Lucky Barrel.

——-

The Gold Star Mothers met Friday evening in the home of Mrs. Ivan Apple, the hostess conducting the business meeting.

An election of officers was held with Mrs. Thomas Fair named president. She will assisted by Mrs. Nin Chrisman, Vice president; Mrs. Apple, secretary; Mrs. Kenneth Ferguson, treasurer; Mrs. Freida Valentine, chaplain; Mrs. Claude Goshorn, flag bearer; and Mrs. Valentine, hospital chairman.

25 Years

October 21, 1995

A 13-year-old Sidney boy mowing the lawn at 327 N. Walnut Ave. made a startling discovery Thursday afternoon.

Adam Doak was mowing the grass when he came upon a python snake measuring about 5 feet long and 2 inches around.

Doak told Gerald Cook, his uncle’s father, and Sidney Police were notified. The snake was brought to the Police Department. It is being cared for by Police dispatcher Marcus Wiley. Wiley already had custody of “Rambo,” a large snake that slithered into Weigandt Greenhouse a few years ago.

——-

Helping people from foreign lands deal with language barriers is the English as a Second Language (ESL) class. It is a program offered through the Adult Basic Education and Literacy at Upper Valley Joint Vocational School.

There are 19 instructors in the adult education program, all of whom get a turn at assisting with the ESL classes. In addition to that, another estimated 25 volunteers help out with the classes. There is a need for additional volunteers, as there currently is only one tutor for every approximate 12 adult students, and the classes would be helped greatly if that ratio could be reduced.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

