Freshour hosts GOTV Zoom rally

MARYSVILLE — Democrat Shannon Freshour is hosting a Get Out the Vote Zoom Rally on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. with special guests U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Judge Jennifer Bruner, Judge John O’Donnell, House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and David Pepper.

“Ohio is in play this election, and that’s put Republicans like Rep. Jim Jordan on notice,” said Freshour. “The residents of Ohio’s 4th Congressional District are fed up with Rep. Jordan’s lack of leadership. There are serious concerns that need to be addressed, from increasing access to affordable healthcare to bringing good-paying jobs back to Ohio. Rep. Jordan keeps saying that he has a plan — and despite the fact that he’s been in office for the last 13 years — we’ve seen no indication that he’s actually interested in solving the most pressing problems his constituents face.

“We are planning to make our voice heard this election. Enough is enough––it is time that we get the representation that we deserve in Congress.”

Yo register for the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpcuGspjMtH9RK0-tnmscd92wwnc8iDPvW.