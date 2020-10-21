Kellermeyer begins work in New Knoxville

NEW KNOXVILLE – While incoming New Knoxville Village Administrator Larry Kellermeyer says he has big shoes to fill, he is excited about what he can bring to the Village when he begins Oct. 26.

Kellermeyer will succeed current administrator Rex Katterheinrich, who recently announced his retirement after 10 years of service to the village. The two will be working together to the end of October to ease the transition.

Kellermeyer served as Global Category Manager at Crown Equipment Corporation. With the skills he has accumulated in his 40-plus years working up to the corporate level, he said he feels comfortable in helping to develop projects and bringing various groups and individuals together.

He said since participating in the construction of Crown High Boy Distribution Center in 1995, he has been working his way up the corporate ladder, taking on everything from Y2K transitions, to participation in the Lithium Battery technology project. As a result, he is very familiar with what it takes to manage projects and understand all the different facets of the work.

He is interested in bringing all these skills to the village and working out how they relate to village projects such as development and marketing of the industrial park and the new subdivision, plus envisioning future plans.

“Rex and I have already been talking about where the next subdivision might be,” he said.

The two men are also working on how to continue connections outside the village.

“Rex brought a lot to the village with his public utilities approach and he has asked me to consider stepping in his place with boards such as AMP Ohio,” he added.

He also said he looks forward to learning about what other communities are doing, bench-marking their progress.

“One of my strong points is learning how other communities and industries use resources and then applying to what we have here,” he said.

Kellermeyer and his wife, Joyce, are life-long residents of New Knoxville. Both attended New Knoxville school system. They have their home on the corner of the farm where she grew up two miles from town.

Kellermeyer https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_Kellermeyer.jpg Kellermeyer

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.