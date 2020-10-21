It’s time for trick-or-treat

SIDNEY—It’s the time for scares and frights as goblins, ghosts and witches take to the streets of Shelby County.

This year Sidney, along with other area communities, have chosen to have their trick-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 31. Sidney’s trick-or-treat will be from 4 to 6 p.m. that night.

Pemberton will be holding a trunk-or-treat on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Pemberton Church Lot.

Due to the concerns surrounding the pandemic, Kettlersville and Jackson Center have canceled their trick-or-treat night.

Below are the area’s other trick-or-treat dates and times:

Sunday, Oct. 25:

McCartyville: 2 to 4 p.m.

St. Henry: 2 to 4 p.m.

Versailles: 2 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29:

Cridersville: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Fort Loramie: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Hardin-Houston: 6 to 8 p.m.

Minster: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

New Bremen: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

New Knoxville: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Newport: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Piqua: 6 to 8 p.m.

Russia: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tipp City: 6 to 8 p.m.

Troy: 6 to 8 p.m.

Wapakoneta: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31:

Anna: 1 to 3 p.m.

Botkins: 4 to 6 p.m.

Lockington: 4 to 6 p.m.

Port Jefferson: 4 to 6 p.m.

Sidney: 4 to 6 p.m.

