Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:07 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report a trailer was stolen from a property in the 14500 block of Harmon Road in Franklin Township.

–5:38 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to South Kuther Road at state Route 47 on the report of a crash.

-12:01 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down across the roadway in the 1300 block of Childrens Home Road in Orange Township.

TUESDAY

-5:48 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of West South Street in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of plates.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:34 p.m.: fire alarm. Botkins Fire was dispatched to Agrana Fruits on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township for a fire alarm.

-6:33 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, deputies and Botkins Fire and Police responded to County Road 25A at state Route 274 on the report of a crash.

TUESDAY

-11:37 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12200 block of Short Drive in McLean Township.

-11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 8900 state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

-6:24 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

