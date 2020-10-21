Health department reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

SIDNEY — Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday morning by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. There have been a total of 766 positive cases reported in the county.

The new Shelby County cases involve a boy in 10 to 19 age group, a man in his 20s, a woman aand a man in their 40s, a man in his 40s, four women and four men in their 50s, four women in thier 60s, and one woman and one man in their 70s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, and a man and a woman in their 100s.

As of Wednesday, 713 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 139 have not recovered. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 495 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 82 cases, Botkins (45306) 28 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 75 cases, Houston (45333) 23 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 28 cases, New Bremen (45869) three cases, New Knoxville (45871) six cases, Maplewood (45340) 13 cases, Minster (45865) 26 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 15 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) five cases and Russia (45363) 63 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 1,026 total cases in the county with 12 new cases. There are 864 confirmed and 162 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 76. There are 401 active cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

A total of 590 women have tested positive while 436 men have tested positive.

There are 599 people who have recovered and nine who are presumed recovered. There have been 14 deaths and three non-COVID deaths, which refers to when a positive case passes away but due to unrelated COVID-19 causes. Information is confirmed through a death certificate.

New cases to report are an 18-year-old woman, 41-year-old woman, probable 52-year-old woman, probable 75-year-old woman, 55-year-old man, 59-year-old woman, 32-year-old womaan, 19-year-old woman, 64 year-old woman and foour-year-old boy.

Total cases include 19 people in the 0-10 age range, 94 in the 10-20 age range, 122 in the 20-30 age range, 144 in the 30-40 age range, 124 in the 40-50 age range, 176 in the 50-60 age range, 143 in the 60-70 age range, 98 in the 70-80 age range, 73 in the 80-90 age range, 31 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 333 cases in St. Marys, 342 cases in Wapakoneta, 133 cases in Minster, 107 cases in New Bremen, 42 cases in Cridersville, 30 cases in Waynesfield, four cases in Botkins, 21 cases in New Knoxville, two cases in New Hampshire, three cases in Uniopolis, two cases in Lakeview, two in St. Johns, one case in Buckland, three cases in Spencerville and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County Health Department reported there its 49th death Tuesday. It’s Wednesday report includes 1,138 positive cases in the county, with 1,101 confirmed and 37 probable cases. There are 110 active cases, which includes four new cases. There have been 49 COVID-19 deaths with 45 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 101 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 960.

The Miami County Public Health District reported there are 1,956 cases in the county, with 29 new cases reported Wednesday. There have been 176 hospitalizations since the pandemic began with three new ones. There have been 45 deaths. A total of 1,504 people are presumed recovered.

In Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 177,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 10,907 CDC expanded ase definition (probable); and 188,005 total cases. Of those cases, 17,523 have been hospitalized with 3,632 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,839 confirmed deaths due to COVID; 310 probable deaths; for a total of 5,149 deaths in Ohio. A total of 153,769 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.