125 Years

October 22, 1895

Benjamin Slusser, of the Slusser and McLean Scraper Co., has a novel-arrangement for crossing the canal just south of the shop – a trolley system. An iron cable suspended between two iron posts on either side of the canal permits a car or platform to be moved from one side to the other. The arrangement is made for the convenience of James N. Anderson of the wheel works, just south of the canal, and Mr. Slusser, there being considerable business between the two firms.

——-

The town clock is out of repair and as a part of it had to be sent away to get fixed it will be several days before it will be in running order.

100 Years

October 22, 1920

Franklin D. Roosevelt, Democratic candidate for vice president, passed through Sidney over the B. and O. railroad yesterday afternoon about 5 o’clock. The candidate appeared upon the rear platform of the train and several persons shook hands with him.

——-

The building occupied by the Halberstein store on the west side of the public square, owned by the Mary A. Wagner estate, was sold yesterday to H.J. Taylor of the Sidney Hardware company.

——-

Members of the Epworth League of the M.E. Church enjoyed a unique barn party last evening in the large barn of Ed McClure on South Main avenue. The affair was in the nature of a Halloween party and the barn was profusely decorated with suggestions of the season, along with corn fodder and pumpkin faces.

75 Years

October 22, 1945

Sidney and Shelby county would figure in plans to span Ohio with four new superhighways, hooked up to a national network, state highway department officials revealed today. Division Seven headquarters said the present Dixie highway would be improved to reach standards similar to the present Dixie north of Dayton, which is four-lane. They indicated it would be a long-range program and no definite time limit for the improvement has been set.

——-

Walter Meranda, assistant cashier at the First National Exchange bank, was re-elected president of the Shelby County Bankers association when members held their annual meeting last evening at the Fort Loramie hotel. Piqua bankers were guests of the local group for the affair.

50 Years

October 22, 1970

Between 250 and 300 state and local officials and members of the press were on hand Saturday for the dedication of the J.M. Stuart electric generating station located on the Ohio river between Manchester and Aberdeen, O.

They joined officials from the three power companies responsible for the giant project – Dayton Power and Light Co., Cincinnati Gas and Electric Co., and Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric Co. When completed the generation station will provide 2.4 million kilowatts of power to more than one-fourth of the state of Ohio.

——-

Tom Edwards came through with a near-700 effort in bowling, when he mashed the pins for a sparkling 695 series to pace Clancy’s to a 6-2 victory over First Federal, in the Sunday Niters’ round at Bel Mar. Getting a 266, Tom also gained the “250 Club.”

25 Years

October 22, 1995

New directors have been elected to the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Elected to the board of directors for three-year terms, therefore, are: Roger Lentz of the Consolidated Farm Service Agency; Carol Verhoff of Copeland Corp.; Mike Staudt of Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister and Shenk law offices; Cheryl Boyer of Money Concepts Financial Planning Center; Cindy Stangel of S & E Typewriter; and Diana Franklin of Shastar Renting-To-Own. The terms start in 1996.

——-

Photo: Getting Things ready for Sunday’s smorgasbord at Jackson Center United Methodist Church are Sarah Egbert, committee chairwoman, Jane Herman, Joyce Rostorfer and Twyla Smith, all of Jackson Center. They are members of the Jackson Center United Methodist Women, who are sponsoring the smorgasbord.

——-

The local YMCA received Program Excellence Awards for the Southwest Ohio Cluster in the following areas: active older adults, aquatics, child care, family, health and fitness, teen leadership and youth sports. In receiving these prestigious awards, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA was acknowledged as having an excellent and dedicated staff that has established a high degree of professionalism in providing quality YMCA programming for members and participants.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

