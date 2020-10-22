SIDNEY – A total of 630 youth exhibited at the 2020 Shelby County Fair, the Shelby County Fair Board learned Wednesday evening during its monthly meeting.

Shelby County has 34 4-H clubs, 29 of which exhibited this year with 569 youth participating from those clubs. The county has seven FFA chapters, all of which participated this year with 61 youth participating from the clubs.

The county has five Girl Scout chapters, none of which participated in this year’s fair.

This year’s fair included 670 marketable livestock exhibits, 358 non-market livestock exhibits and 358 still projects for a total of 1,386 total exhibits.

At the fair, $4,158 was paid out in premiums, and $1,394 was spent on ribbons. Judges were paid a total of $5,535. Junior Fair Board members received $1,337 for their labor. There was $938 in miscellaneous expenses, which included an online fair entry program and signage.

Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger said one quote has been received, for $3,346, to replace seven faucets in the restrooms near the rabbit and chicken barn with touchless faucets. Roediger will present a second bid for the project at the Fair Board’s November meeting and also will present a bid for replacing toilets.

Earlier this year the Shelby County Fair Board, along with other fair boards across the state, received a $50,000 grant from the state of Ohio. The grant money can only be spent on expenses related to COVID-19 and would cover the cost of converting toilets and sinks to touchless fixtures.

The Fair Board is compiling nominations for its hall of fame. The board will vote in November for three people to be inducted in 2021.

Carol Pierce, a Sidney Daily News media sales consultant, discussed the 2021 fair book with the board. In order to deliver copies of the fair book with the newspaper, the book’s page count would need to be reduced, she said. She also offered suggestions such as moving some, or all, of the fair book content online. No decisions were made.

Agricultural Educator Matt Schmerge reported a job posting will be posted soon for the extension educator position that was created by the resignation of Cassie Dietrich. A replacement hopefully will be hired by the end of January, Schmerge said.

Jason Howell said his idea for allowing auxiliary members for the fair board will not proceed because of a lack of interest from the board.

Tim Martin thanked the board for its support of the car show he helped organize, which supported the Ty Martin Mission Scholarship. Approximately 40 cars entered the show, and $1,300 was raised. Martin also is selling raffle tickets for an A-frame swing.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.