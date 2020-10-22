Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:54 p.m.: probation violation. Neale J. Frysinger, 57, of Maria Stein, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

-6:31 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report a house in the 400 block of East Poplar Street was egged.

-5:55 p.m.: domestic violence. Sara Elizabeth Milbourn, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-5:38 p.m.: contempt. Danial Joseph Bancroft, 54, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-11:15 a.m.: theft. The theft of 10 CDs, valued at $200, an owner’s manual, and a pink bag containing personal property, valued at $50, was reported stolen from a blue 2008 Chrysler in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-8:10 a.m.: contempt. Joshua Fransico Little, 28, of Sidney was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-1:42 p.m.: criminal damaging. A rear window on a 2015 Nissan was reported damaged in the 200 block of West Court Street.

Crashes

Jason Mark Nation, 46, of Sidney, was cited with driving under noncompliance FRA suspension, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to maintain reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:51 a.m.

Nation was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 approaching Fourth Avenue when he swerved and hit the crush barrier between the east and westbound lanes on state Route 47, destroying it. Nation then went eastbound in the westbound lane until he got to Fourth Avenue, and then went eastbound in the eastbound lanes and fled the scene of the crash. Nation was later observed and stopped by Sidney Police.

• Austin Justice Berger, 24, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:34 p.m.

Berger was facing the west on Russell Road attempting to turn south onto Fourth Avenue when he turned in front of the eastbound vehicle on Russell Road at Fourth Avenue that was driven by Julia Fogt, 62, of Sidney.

• Mya L. Henderson, 19, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:55 p.m.

Henderson was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue when she could not slow down in time for stopped traffic and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Kenaton D. Topp, 20, of Botkins.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1 to 10:02 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:37 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:42 to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

